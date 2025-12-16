 Mumbai Sessions Court Acquits 2 Absconding Accused In 1993 Diamond Trader Kidnapping Case, Cites Lack Of Evidence
A Mumbai sessions court has acquitted two absconding accused in a 1993 diamond trader kidnapping case, citing lack of evidence. The trial was conducted in absentia, and earlier alleged accomplices had also been acquitted in the case.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 11:52 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai sessions court acquits accused in a three-decade-old diamond trader abduction case after finding lack of evidence | FPJ (Representational Image)

Mumbai, Dec 16: A sessions court has acquitted two men, who are still absconding, in a 1993 case of abducting a diamond trader and subsequently releasing him after extracting ransom from his family.

While the duo — Harishbhai Bedia and Laxmikant alias Lakhu Vasudeo Kapkar — continue to remain at large, the court proceeded to conduct the trial in their absence.

No Evidence Linking Accused To Crime, Court Observes

The court, while acquitting them, reasoned that there was no evidence linking them with the crime. Bedia and Kapkar were arrested in October 1993 and November 1993, respectively. They were later released on bail, after which they went absconding.

Earlier Acquittal Of Alleged Accomplices

Earlier, the sessions court had conducted the trial against their alleged accomplices — Rafiq alias Jing Jong Jamal Shaikh, Sunil Mamgai and Dharmendra alias Dhannu Baban Mungekar. The trio was acquitted in February 2004.

Prosecution Narrative Of 1993 Abduction

As per the prosecution’s case, Bedia worked with the victim, Bhagwanprasad Singh, as a commission agent in the Malad diamond market eight months prior to the incident. On October 4, 1993, Bedia came to Singh’s house around 11 am and asked him to come to Vile Parle East, saying that a party wanted to trade raw diamonds, the prosecution said.

At that time, Singh was carrying Rs 15,000 in cash and diamonds worth Rs 70,000. He accompanied Bedia by rickshaw to Vile Parle, and the accused took him to Shrikrishna Hotel where three people were standing, the prosecution said, adding that the trio was introduced as the party.

Suddenly, one of them caught hold of Singh and restrained him, while the other two forcibly took him to a nearby public telephone booth. Three more persons threatened him with knives and asked for contact details of his family.

Ransom Demand And Robbery Allegations

The prosecution claimed that the accused compelled Singh to speak to his brother and seek Rs 25,000 for his release. It further said that the accused snatched the receiver and threatened the brother to immediately bring Rs 25,000, else Singh would not be released.

The prosecution further stated that around 3 pm, two persons took the victim to Andheri by rickshaw, while Bedia went to his house to collect the money. Meanwhile, Singh was taken to railway tracks, where he was robbed of diamonds and Rs 15,000 in cash at knifepoint.

Complaint Lodged At Vakola Police Station

The victim and his brother later went to the Vakola police station and lodged a complaint.

