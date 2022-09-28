e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Sena leader Manoj Jamsutkar demands redevelopment of BIT chawls

Mumbai: Sena leader Manoj Jamsutkar demands redevelopment of BIT chawls

Former Sena corporator from Byculla, Manoj Jamsutkar, has written to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and requested him to look into the matter. Jamsutkar is a strong opponent of former standing committee chairman Yashhwant Jadhav.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Wednesday, September 28, 2022, 09:01 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Sena leader Manoj Jamsutkar demands redevelopment of BIT chawls | FPJ

After the state nod for redevelopment of BDD chawl, the Shiv Sena has also demanded redevelopment of 80 chawls of the Bombay Improvement Trust (BIT), which is owned by the BMC.

Former Sena corporator from Byculla, Manoj Jamsutkar, has written to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and requested him to look into the matter. Jamsutkar is a strong opponent of former standing committee chairman Yashhwant Jadhav.

Read Also
Watch: Rashmika Mandanna grooves to 'Saami Saami' with Falguni Pathak at Navratri event in Mumbai
article-image

Mumbai is home to 80 BIT chawls older than 100 years. Most of these buildings are situated at Mazgaon-Tadwadi, Lovelane, Mumbai Central, Agri Pada, and Parel. Many police personnel and BMC workers reside with their families in these chawls along with other tenants. The demand for redevelopment of these buildings is long-pending.

A few months ago, the state government had taken a policy decision to redevelop BDD chawls at Worli, Naigon and Delisle Road. The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) will redevelop these buildings and provide 500 sqft homes to tenants.

Jamsutkar wrote, “The BIT chawls are dilapidated and three buildings have been evacuated, with 220 families living in transit camps in Mahul. These residents are facing several problems such as lack of proper hospitalisation and schools. I demand that these buildings be sent into redevelopment, too.”

Read Also
Mumbai: Home buyers in Patra Chawl redevelopment project protest against MHADA over delayed...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: After Shiv Sena’s dig over Marathi Dandiya, Ashish Shelar advises Thackeray faction to...

Mumbai: After Shiv Sena’s dig over Marathi Dandiya, Ashish Shelar advises Thackeray faction to...

Police nabs two for killing a man near Mankhurd Railway station

Police nabs two for killing a man near Mankhurd Railway station

Modi to launch Rs 16,000-cr projects in Gujarat

Modi to launch Rs 16,000-cr projects in Gujarat

Arrest warrant against Ekta Kapoor, her mother over her web series 'XXX'

Arrest warrant against Ekta Kapoor, her mother over her web series 'XXX'

Mumbai: Sena leader Manoj Jamsutkar demands redevelopment of BIT chawls

Mumbai: Sena leader Manoj Jamsutkar demands redevelopment of BIT chawls