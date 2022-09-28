Mumbai: Sena leader Manoj Jamsutkar demands redevelopment of BIT chawls | FPJ

After the state nod for redevelopment of BDD chawl, the Shiv Sena has also demanded redevelopment of 80 chawls of the Bombay Improvement Trust (BIT), which is owned by the BMC.

Former Sena corporator from Byculla, Manoj Jamsutkar, has written to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and requested him to look into the matter. Jamsutkar is a strong opponent of former standing committee chairman Yashhwant Jadhav.

Mumbai is home to 80 BIT chawls older than 100 years. Most of these buildings are situated at Mazgaon-Tadwadi, Lovelane, Mumbai Central, Agri Pada, and Parel. Many police personnel and BMC workers reside with their families in these chawls along with other tenants. The demand for redevelopment of these buildings is long-pending.

A few months ago, the state government had taken a policy decision to redevelop BDD chawls at Worli, Naigon and Delisle Road. The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) will redevelop these buildings and provide 500 sqft homes to tenants.

Jamsutkar wrote, “The BIT chawls are dilapidated and three buildings have been evacuated, with 220 families living in transit camps in Mahul. These residents are facing several problems such as lack of proper hospitalisation and schools. I demand that these buildings be sent into redevelopment, too.”