Mumbai: Home buyers in Patra Chawl redevelopment project protest against MHADA over delayed possession of apartments | ANI

Home buyers in the Patra Chawl redevelopment project are protesting against the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) over the delayed possession of apartments.

What is Patra Chawl issue:

In 2007, MHADA allowed a developer to redevelop and rehabilitate 672 chawl tenants. However, it received complaints that he sold parts of land to other builders. It has been over a decade that the residents have handed over their homes to the builder for redevelopment, the deadline of which was five years ago. The redevelopment work stopped in 2015.

Recently, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut was arrested for his alleged involvement in the misappropriation of funds from the project.

