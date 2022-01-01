Mumbai sees massive spike in COVID-19 cases, logs 6,347 fresh infections

Mumbai on Saturday saw a massive spike in COVID-19 cases after 6,347 fresh infections were registered in last 24 hours. With today's fresh cases, Mumbai's total tally reached 7,91,457.

451 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged today, taking the recovery count to 7,50,158. Now, there are 22,334 active cases in the city.

The city recorded one death due to coronavirus today which took the fatality count to 16,377, as per data released by the city's civic body.

Meanwhile, the imposition of lockdown in the state was not being discussed at present, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said today.

Disaster management minister Vijay Wadettiwar had said the day before that the "stage of fresh lockdown" was nearing, but the decision will be taken by the chief minister.

"Decision of lockdown is not under discussion currently. The government will take decision about restrictions by taking into consideration the case positivity rate, hospital bed occupancy and oxygen consumption," Tope told reporters.

"If the daily (medical) oxygen requirement crosses 700 metric tons, then the state will go into lockdown automatically," he said.

"Currently we have imposed some restrictions on social gatherings. If it brings the virus spread under control, well and good. Otherwise we will have to impose stricter restrictions," the health minister added.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will hold a meeting of top officials in this regard soon, he said.

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Saturday, January 01, 2022, 06:41 PM IST