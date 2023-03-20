Mumbai sees 79 Covid cases in 4 days

Picture for representation/PTI

Mumbai: In the last four days, active Covid cases across Maharashtra have increased by 40%.

As per the data, there were 926 cases in the state until March 16, which increased to 1,308 by March 19. Similarly, Mumbai had 200 active cases which rose to 279 during the same period.

According to experts, the rise in cases is probably because many people are travelling these days. Also, Mumbaikars are already falling ill due to viral infections like adenovirus and H3N2. State health officials have attributed this surge to ongoing change in weather and rise in flu cases. As a result, many affected people are undergoing RT-PCR tests as flu and Covid exhibit the same symptoms.

Travelling could be one reason

Dr Pratit Samdani, internal medicine specialist at Breach Candy Hospital, said, “Covid cases are rising probably because lots of people are travelling these days. Those with infection are having mild symptoms and most of them are recovering in three-five days without being hospitalised. There is no need to panic, but Covid patients must stay in quarantine.”

The city has 4,351 beds dedicated to Covid patients and only six of them are occupied currently. Four of the patients were shifted to the SevenHills hospital after they were admitted to another hospital for different health reasons but later tested positive.

Hospitalisation less than 1%

Senior health officials said there have been no direct admissions in the hospitals for Covid, so far. Hospitalisation of those – who test positive during the course of another treatment – is less than 1% as the circulating Covid strain is less virulent, they added.

“In the current clinical scenario, Covid symptoms barely last for 2-3 days and the patient recovers soon without major treatment. Whereas cases with influenza variants H3N2 and H1N1 last longer for a few weeks and have more chances of contracting pneumonia or a secondary bacterial infection,” experts said.

They urged citizens to wear masks in public places to avoid any infections.