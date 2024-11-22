Mumbai: Security Tightened For Congress Candidate Arif Naseem Khan After Suspicious 'Code Words' Found In Suspects' Mobile Phones

Congress candidate Mohammed Arif Naseem Khan from the Chandivali constituency | File Photo

Mumbai: Security has been tightened for Congress candidate Mohammed Arif Naseem Khan from the Chandivali constituency following the discovery of suspicious individuals at his office and the detection of 'code words' in their mobile phones.

The security personnel observed the movements of the suspects and handed them over to the police. During preliminary interrogation, it was revealed that their phones contained secret communications and 'code words,' which are currently under detailed investigation.

It has also come to light that the suspects were in constant contact with a person named 'Lokesh' from Mumbai. The police are actively searching for him. Additionally, it has been discovered that the suspects attended several of Naseem Khan's campaign events and rallies.

The Sakinaka Police and Crime Branch are jointly investigating the matter, and stringent measures have been implemented to ensure Naseem Khan's safety.

The Mumbai Police have detained two individuals who visited the office of Mohammad Arif Naseem Khan, the Congress candidate from Chandivali. The suspects inquired by crime branch about Naseem Khan, which raised suspicions among the security personnel present.

The security team apprehended the individuals and handed them over to the police for questioning. Both are from Meerut and landed mumbai on November 15. Police has seized motorbike, which is registered in Uttar Pradesh, Said Sources

Investigation by the Crime Branch and the police revealed that both of them were in contact with someone from Mumbai and were secretly chatting on WhatsApp. It was written in it that the parcel will arrive on the 22nd, the book has been sent, read it, etc. After the murder of Baba Siddiqui in Mumbai, now senior Congress leader Naseem Khan, who is considered a big threat, has also come under the target of shooters.

The Sources said that both were adamant about meeting Naseem Khan alone, but Naseem Khan's bodyguard got suspicious about both of them and when he took their mobile phone from them and checked it, the above-mentioned chat was revealed. At the same time, the Sakinaka police was informed. The police team immediately reached and took the two suspected youths with them to the police station so that they could be questioned.

Meanwhile, Police Commissioner Vivek Pansalkar has taken Naseem Khan's case seriously and the investigation into the matter is underway. The Police Commissioner said that considering the seriousness of the matter, necessary instructions have been issued to Joint Police Commissioner Crime Lakhmi Gautam and Joint Police Commissioner (Law and order) Satyanarayan Chaudhary.