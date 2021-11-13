Mumbai: Security beefed up after cops receive call of possible bomb attack

Bandra Railway police on Saturday received a call of possible bomb attack on the city of Mumbai. Security was immediately beefed up across the city, Quaiser Khalid, Commissioner of Railway Police said on Saturday.



The caller was contacted by the police and all related security agencies were subsequently informed about the warning, Khalid said.

"An information about possible bomb attack in Mumbai has been received today telephonically by Bandra RPS. The caller has been contacted. Security has been beefed up. All sister agencies have been informed. We are enquiring into the matter. No need to panic or worry", the commissioner tweeted.



(This is a developing story)

