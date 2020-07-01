Mumbai: Section 144 prohibitory order will be in force in city till July 15; restrictions on non-essential travel and gatherings to continue

With the Maharashtra government having extended the lockdown in the state till July 31, the Mumbai Police on Tuesday night again issued a prohibitory order under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) to contain the spread of COVID-19. The order prohibits any presence or movement of one or more persons in public places or gatherings of any sort anywhere, including religious places, subject to certain conditions. It will be in effect till July 15, unless withdrawn earlier.

Senior police officers, however, clarified that this was just part of routine procedure necessitated by the extension of the lockdown. They said that the current order was just a renewal of prohibitory orders that have been in force through the lockdown.

The order, issued on June 30, by Pranaya Ashok, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) states that since there is a likelihood of the spread of the COVID-19 virus through gatherings of persons in public or private areas, and there is grave danger to human life, health or safety due the same, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) were deemed necessary to impose.

During the prohibition, e-commerce activities for essential and as well as non-essential items and trucks carrying manpower and goods related to services will also be allowed.

With this order in effect, movement of one or more persons in areas designated as ‘Containment Zones’ by the municipal authorities is prohibited, except for essential activities, supply of essential goods and medical emergencies.

Moreover, all movement of one or more persons for non-essential activities is prohibited between 5am and 9pm, and night curfew prohibiting movement of one or more persons between 9 pm and 5 am will also be in force, barring medical emergencies and other emergency services. Any person contravening this order shall be punishable under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

“Movement of persons for non-essential activities like visits to shops, markets, barber shops, spas, beauty parlours, outdoor physical activities etc shall be permitted within the nearby/neighbourhood area only. Long distance travel for non-essential items will not be permitted,” the order states.

*Emergency services

*Government/ semi-government agency officials

*Grocery stores, ration and dairy

*Medical establishments, telephone and internet services.

Those related to electricity, petroleum, oil, and energy, banking, stock exchange, clearing corporations, depositories, stockbrokers

IT and IT-enabled Services and Data Centers providing services needed for the above essential and emergency services

Media, ports, home delivery of essentials