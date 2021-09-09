Mumbai: Section 144 imposed, processions banned during Ganesh Utsav; here's all you need to know

Amid the galloping COVID-19 cases and possibility of a third wave, the Mumbai Police on Thursday imposed orders under Criminal Procedure Code section 144 prohibiting assembly of five or more persons during the Ganesh festival between September 10 to 19. The police move came days after the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s call to strictly follow COVID-19 protocols especially to avoid crowding as the pandemic is at the city’s doorstep.

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure empowers the authorities to issue prohibitory orders for preventive purposes. The order will be applicable in the jurisdiction of the Mumbai Police Commissionerate.

No processions of any kind would be allowed in the city during this period and devotees would not be allowed to visit Ganesh pandals either, an official statement said. Devotees would not be allowed to visit Ganesh pandals as they will take darshan of Lord Ganesha online. ’’People can have 'darshan'' of Ganesh idols installed in pandals through the online mode or through other electronic media (such as TV),’’ said the statement.

The Maharashtra home department had issued a circular the day before banning visits to pandals so as to prevent the spread of the viral infection. The order was issued on a day when city markets were heavily crowded for shopping for the 10-day festival.

The order issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police S Chaitanya referred to the directives of the home department as well as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Any person violating the orders would face action under IPC section 188 (disobeying order lawfully promulgated by public servant) and other relevant laws, it said.

Mumbai on Wednesday recorded 530 new coronavirus cases, highest since mid-July.

Meanwhile, the Pune Police have also imposed prohibitory orders in the city during the Ganesh festival. The police have urged the citizens to follow COVID norms and cooperate. Pune is one of the leading cities where Ganesh festival is celebrated in a big way but due to the pandemic the government and the district administration have called for low key celebrations to avoid spread of virus infection.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 08:09 PM IST