Mumbai

Updated on: Sunday, December 26, 2021, 04:15 PM IST

Mumbai: Scrap dealer arrested with 1 kg charas worth Rs 30 lakh from Goregaon

PTI
Representative Image | Unsplash

A scrap dealer was arrested by Mumbai Crime Branch's Anti Narcotics Cell in Goregaon allegedly with 1 kilogram of charas worth Rs 30 lakh in the illicit market, an official said on Sunday.

Imran Sharif (38) was nabbed on Saturday night with the contraband that he had brought from Uttar Pradesh, he added.

Sharif has been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and further probe into the drug peddling network of which he is part is underway, the official said.

Published on: Sunday, December 26, 2021, 04:15 PM IST
