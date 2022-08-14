Mumbai: Scrap collector kills counterpart over turf war, held

A 45-year-old scrap collector was arrested on Saturday for allegedly bludgeoning his peer to death because the latter trespassed on the former’s turf.

According to the Byculla police, the accused, Noor Mohammed Sheikh and the deceased, Waseem Sheikh, 40, are both scrap collectors by profession. They collect scrap in their fixed areas near the Dockyard Road railway station.

The police said that at around 2.50 a.m. on Saturday, Noor Mohammed caught Waseem working in his area, which sparked off an argument.

“Scrap collectors have designated areas for themselves and as their daily earnings depend on how much scrap they collect and sell, they are fiercely protective of their respective areas. Hence, Noor Mohammed was furious that Waseem was effectively threatening his livelihood,” said the police official.

Noor Mohammed allegedly attacked Waseem with a stone, hitting him repeatedly in the face, leading to his death. Some eye witnesses called up the police, and Noor Mohammed was taken to the police station for inquiries. Subsequently, he was arrested and charged with murder under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.