Mumbai: Scooty owner booked for using duplicate number plate

Doing a routine check on the vehicles involved in traffic violations helped a traffic police constable to come across a two-wheeler that was allegedly using a duplicate vehicle registration number plate, with an intention to avoid getting e-challans for a traffic violation. The Pydhonie police have registered a criminal offence in the matter.

According to the police, the complainant in the case is constable Niranjan Tiwale, who is posted with the Pydhonie traffic police division. As per Tiwale, on Saturday, he was on traffic regulation duty at Mohammad Ali Road to ensure the free flow of traffic in the event of the ongoing Ramzan festival.

"Tiwale spotted a scooter parked in a No Parking zone at Mohammad Ali Road near Minara Masjid. When Tiwale put down the vehicle registration number of the said scooty in his e-challan machine, the machine showed the result as a duplicate number plate. Despite repeated attempts, the machine showed the same results," said a police officer.

He added, "In the meantime, the owner of the vehicle came to the spot and on enquiring, he admitted to having used a duplicate number plate on the vehicle after which a criminal offence was registered against the owner, who is the resident of Cheetah Camp in Trombay."

The police have registered a case under sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) of the Indian Penal Code in the matter and are probing further.

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 11:27 PM IST