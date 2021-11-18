Mumbai: Say hello to Ho-Ho by end of this month

To give fillip to tourism in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking will finally launch air-conditioned electric Hop-on, Hop-off bus service by the end of this month. Called Ho-Ho buses, these 30-minute services will be available for 11 hours every day for unlimited rides at Rs 250 each. Tourists can alight at chosen sites, explore and reboard to heart’s content. There will be two boarding points at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Juhu, and 11 halting points for 19 sightseeing locations.

A BEST official said the tourist service will start eers day at 9 am and end at 8 pm. He said there will be at least 10 e-buses in the fleet and enthusiasts will be able to book tickets and the seats through the popular online ticketing service, BookMyShow. The concept is already popular in Delhi and Goa, besides major cities in 35 other countries.

As per the itinerary, there are close to 30 locations that tourists can enjoy. Some of the locations from where it will pass are Jijamata Udyan, Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Siddhivinayak Temple, Shivaji Park, Bandra Reclamation, Bandra Bandstand, Linking Road, Juhu Chowpatty, Bandra-Worli Sea Link, Nehru Planetarium, Haji Ali, Mani Bhavan, Hanging Gardens, Aquarium, Wankhede Stadium, Nariman Point and Gateway of India.

Published on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 02:02 AM IST