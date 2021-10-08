e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Updated on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 03:09 PM IST

Mumbai: Sanjay Raut issues legal notice to BJP state chief Chandrakant Patil for defamatory comments against him & his wife

Sanjay Jog
Mumbai: Sanjay Raut issues legal notice to BJP state chief Chandrakant Patil for defamatory comments against him & his wife | ANI

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has issued a legal notice to BJP state chief Chandrakant Patil for defamatory comments against him and his wife.

He posted photos of the legal notice and wrote, "I have issued a legal notice to Chandrakantdada Patil for his defamatory, baseless and bogus comments against me and my wife. If Chandrakant dada doesn’t give an unconditional apology..I will be taking further legal action and move the honourable court (sic)."

Read the full notice here:

Earlier, Raut had objected to Patil’s charges against him in that letter in connection with the PMC Bank scam. "I don’t agree with what Patil said about the PMC Bank scam. We don't do such silly business. If I had committed such scams, I would not have been in politics for so many years. I will send a legal notice in the next four days and later file a defamation suit against Patil,” he said.

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 03:09 PM IST
