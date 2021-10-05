Mumbai: Samyukt Kisan Morcha protests against farmers' death in Lakhimpur Kheri; see photos and videos

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), on Tuesday, held protests in Dadar, Mumbai against the death of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. Eight people, including four farmers, were killed in violent clashes.

As many as eight people were killed on Sunday in Lakhimpur Kheri following violence that broke out after a car hit protesting farmers.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha earlier issued a statement regarding the incident claiming the death of four farmers and alleged that one of the four farmers was shot dead by Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra's son, while the others were allegedly run over by the vehicles of his convoy.

Refuting SKM's allegations, MoS Mishra said that his son was not present at the spot, adding that some miscreants mingled with protesting farmers and pelted the stones on the car which led to the 'unfortunate incident'.

The Police have lodged an FIR against Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Misra's son Ashish Mishra and 15 others for murder and inciting violence in Lakhimpur Kheri.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), on Tuesday, held protests in Dadar, Mumbai against the death of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. | B L Soni

With inputs from PTI.

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 05:26 PM IST