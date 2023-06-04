Mumbai: Sameer Wankhede attends function organised by VHP, Bajrang Dal

Sameer Wankhede, the former zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), who is currently being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) regarding an alleged ₹25 crore bribery charge, attended a function organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Bajrang Dal in Chembur on Sunday. The event was held to commemorate the anniversary of the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Wankhede's involvement in activities related to the RSS headquarters in Nagpur and his participation in various events marking the birth anniversary of Veer Savarkar have been noted in the past.

Following the function, Wankhede took to Twitter and shared his positive experience, stating, "Had a wonderful interaction with the youth of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal as the chief guest during the 'Shivrajyabhishek' program. We discussed the significance of joining the UPSC and also the harmful effects of drug consumption."

It is important to note that Wankhede's attendance at this function comes amidst the ongoing investigation into the bribery charges against him.