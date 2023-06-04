 Mumbai: Sameer Wankhede attends function organised by VHP, Bajrang Dal
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Sameer Wankhede attends function organised by VHP, Bajrang Dal

Mumbai: Sameer Wankhede attends function organised by VHP, Bajrang Dal

The event was held to commemorate the anniversary of the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, June 04, 2023, 09:11 PM IST
article-image

Sameer Wankhede, the former zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), who is currently being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) regarding an alleged ₹25 crore bribery charge, attended a function organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Bajrang Dal in Chembur on Sunday. The event was held to commemorate the anniversary of the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Wankhede's involvement in activities related to the RSS headquarters in Nagpur and his participation in various events marking the birth anniversary of Veer Savarkar have been noted in the past.

Following the function, Wankhede took to Twitter and shared his positive experience, stating, "Had a wonderful interaction with the youth of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal as the chief guest during the 'Shivrajyabhishek' program. We discussed the significance of joining the UPSC and also the harmful effects of drug consumption."

It is important to note that Wankhede's attendance at this function comes amidst the ongoing investigation into the bribery charges against him.

Read Also
Sameer Wankhede & wife allege they received death threats on social media, inform senior officers
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: BMC issues notice to Siddhivinayak temple for violating safety rules

Mumbai News: BMC issues notice to Siddhivinayak temple for violating safety rules

Mumbai: Sameer Wankhede attends function organised by VHP, Bajrang Dal

Mumbai: Sameer Wankhede attends function organised by VHP, Bajrang Dal

Celebration of World Environment Day: IIT-B Abhyuday team conducts clean-up drive

Celebration of World Environment Day: IIT-B Abhyuday team conducts clean-up drive

Maha CM Eknath Shinde to launch cluster development scheme in Thane on Monday

Maha CM Eknath Shinde to launch cluster development scheme in Thane on Monday

Navi Mumbai: Five injured in amusement park ride mishap in Nerul

Navi Mumbai: Five injured in amusement park ride mishap in Nerul