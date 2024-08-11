Mumbai: Safety Concerns Surge As Tilak Bridge Columns In Dadar West Become Hawkers’ Haven; See Photos Inside | FPJ

Mumbai: Concern is growing among commuters and residents in G North ward of BMC, Dadar West who are increasingly worried about their safety due to the alarming encroachment of illegal hawkers on Tilak Bridge. The iconic structure, situated along Senapati Bapat Marg near platform number 1 of Dadar Railway Station, has been severely compromised by the proliferation of sacks of vegetables, fruits, and clothes. Adding to the danger, some hawkers have even taken to sleeping on the bridge's support structures, sparking fears about the potential risks to public safety.

Residents and commuters alike are worried that the continued use of the columns for storage and sleeping could compromise the structural integrity of the bridge. Despite these concerns, the issue appears to be overlooked by both the Mumbai Police and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), with no significant action being taken to address the situation.

Hawkers At Tilak Bridge | FPJ

Hawkers haven at Tilak bridge column | FPJ

Yash Rakhade, a regular commuter through Dadar said, "Every day, we witness individuals sleeping on roads and footpaths, and now they've begun occupying the columns of Tilak Bridge. This poses a significant risk not only to those who sleep there but also to those who travel through this area. If someone falls asleep and rolls onto the road, they could be struck by a vehicle. The makeshift storage space they've created is alarming—what if the bags fall onto bicycles or cars passing below? This could result in severe consequences. Why is the authority turning a blind eye to this issue? This is taking place on a main road, directly outside the railway station, not in some secluded area. Immediate action must be taken."

Chetan Kamble, the founder of Chakachak Dadar, has slammed the authorities for inaction in the face of illegal hawkers, who are wreaking havoc on the streets. "The authorities' inaction is a joke. They clear the streets, click some photos, and then abandon the area, allowing the hawkers to return with reckless abandon. The result is a chaotic nightmare, where pedestrians are forced to navigate treacherous roads and pavements that are already overflowing with encroached vendors. The recent tragedy of a four-year-old child being killed by a dog falling on her serves as a stark reminder of the devastating consequences of this inaction. It's time for the authorities to wake up and take responsibility for their failure to protect the people and the city."

Resentment is boiling over among residents, who are fed up with their concerns being ignored. "We've had enough of tolerating hawkers taking over bus stops, roads, and footpaths, but this is a step too far. Is this what the BMC considers a success in their campaign? Who's going to check if there's a bomb in one of these bags one day? the authorities are seemingly more interested in turning a blind eye than taking concrete action to address the issue", said a resident of Senapati Bapat Road. The officials of BMC's G North ward remain unavailable for commenting on the same.

The situation is further compounded by the fact that three BMC chowkis belonging to the License Department and Solid Waste Management Department are located mere feet away from the columns of Tilak Bridge. Yet, despite this proximity, residents claim that the officials are fully aware of the situation but are deliberately avoiding taking any meaningful action.