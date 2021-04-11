Mumbai: Sachin Vaze tested negative for COVID-19, to be kept in quarantine for 14 days

Suspended Mumbai Police officer Sachin Vaze who was sent to judicial custody till April 23 by special NIA court on Friday is kept at a High-security cell in Taloja Central Jail in Navi Mumbai. Vaze has tested negative for COVID-19.

The police said Vaze was arrested in the case of recovery of an explosive from an SUV and in the murder case of a businessman Mansukh Hiren.

Sources from the prison department said as per the jail protocol Vaze went through the COVID-19 test and was tested negative. "We have written to various court's about COVID-19 test mandatory if any accused brought in jail. Following the protocol Vaze too was brought to the jail on Friday evening in-between 5:30 pm to 6 pm with a negative report. He was kept in a high security cell and is quarantined for 14 days as per the procedure followed for new inmates coming to jail," added the official.

Vaze's lawyer Aarti Kalekar said, "We have requested a safe cell for Vaze in jail seeing the threat to his life. Considering the submission. The court ordered the jailer to provide necessary security or adopt necessary measures for Vaze's security. The jailer is also directed to provide medical aid as and when required. However, the jail follows the same taking safety as a priority," she added.

Similarly, Vinayak Shinde and Naresh Gor who were also sent to Taloja Central Jail are tested negative and are quarantined for 14 days.