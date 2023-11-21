 Mumbai: RTI Activist Anil Galgali Meets Chief Secretary Manoj Saunik Over Long-Vacant Chief & State Information Commissioner Posts
Anil Galgali said the posts of chief information commissioner and three additional information commission benches remained vacant.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, November 21, 2023, 07:59 PM IST
RTI activist Anil Galgali | Screengrab

Right to Information (RTI) activist Anil Galgali met chief secretary Manoj Saunik on Tuesday and informed him that the posts of chief and state information commissioners have been vacant for a long time. He said this has adversely affected citizens who want to seek information under the RTI.

Galgali said that Saunik immediately issued orders for filling up the vacancies. He ordered that the posts be advertised without delay. Galgali said the posts of chief information commissioner and three additional information commission benches remained vacant.

According to Galgali, over one lakh appeals and 7,000 complaints were pending. He said if all the vacancies are filled then it will speed up appeals.

'Need To Fill Up Vacant Posts In State Police Complaint Authority': Bombay HC Directs Govt
