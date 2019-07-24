Mumbai: Rs 25.30 crore Mangrove Park soon in Gorai

Mumbai: Maharashtra mangrove cell has floated a tender for the construction of Mangrove Park in Gorai on eight hectares of mangrove rich creek area at an estimated cost of Rs 25.30 crore.

The proposed park will have nature interpretation centre (NIC), museum, mangrove trail, kayak trail and bird observatory tower to enrich visitors with a wholesome experience of mangrove forest, said N Vasudevan, chief conservator-forest, mangrove cell.

Interested companies can participate in the bidding process which will be on till August 16. Wherein the pre-bid meeting has been scheduled on July 30. Once the work order is given, the Gorai park is expected to be completed by 2021.

Vasudevan stated, “The Park once developed will be an example of sustainable design module. The materials that will be used for elevated mangrove trail and NIC will be of wood, glass and metal. The aim is to do minimum harm to the existing biodiversity.”

Interestingly, apart from Gorai, another mangrove park will be developed in Dahisar creek on approximately 50 hectares. Soon a tender will be floated.

The officials informed that the two parks are proposed to be connected by water transport. The aim of developing the park is to protect the mangroves and to open up tourism opportunities.

Features of proposed mangrove park

Gorai Mangrove Park Site area: approx. 8 hectares NIC: 500 square metres

8 Informative about mangrove, coastal and marine biodiversity and also waste management for the city

8 Eatery

8 Administration area

Complete Project Cost: Rs 25Cr

Dahisar Mangrove Park

Mangrove trail: 1km long and will be made using wood.

Site area: approx. 50 hectares

NIC: 5100 square metres

8Informative about mangrove, coastal and marine biodiversity

8 Mangrove museum

seminar and workshop areas

8 Virtual aquarium

8walk on the mangroves (suspension and glass bridge over the mangrove forest)

8Eatery

8 Administration area

8Complete Project Cost: Rs 40Cr