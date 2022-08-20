Mumbai: Rs 2000 for every pothole, read other guidelines for Ganpati pandals here | BL SONI

The Dahi Handi celebrations on Friday were a glimpse into the upcoming Ganeshotsav festivities. With all restrictions lifted by the state government, the processions are set to achieve the pre-pandemic pomp. However, all related civic guidelines are buried in a booklet released by BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal.

The prime condition is to not add to the potholes on city’s roads. For every pothole resulting from a procession or erecting of pandals, a penalty amounting to Rs 2,000 will be levied.

No pandal should be more than 30 feet high and no Ganpati idol should be taller than 20 feet. Recently, the state government had waived all charges payable by mandals for BMC permissions. Moreover, a single-window system was set up by the civic body.

Mandals that erect pandals on pavements should leave enough space for pedestrians to walk. Enough space needs to be left for commuters and vehicles near railway stations, bus stops, and auto and taxi stands. Applicants must fulfil all fire safety conditions before applying.

The BMC has also prohibited use of tobacco, gutkha and liquor advertisements in the 100-metre radius of a pandal. All other ads will be allowed at nominal charges.

Mandals also need to follow noise pollution rules and maintain prescribed decibel levels. Besides displaying the BMC permission outside the pandal, they also need to display a map of the area, mentioning pedestrian and motorable ways in the vicinity. They should also have a blueprint of crowd management plans.

Also on display should be phone numbers of authorities like the police, nearby hospitals, and complaint numbers of the pollution control board. As per guidelines, people can register complaints regarding noise pollution with the local ward office. The assistant commissioner of every ward will appoint an officer to deal with these complaints.

