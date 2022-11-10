e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Infrastructure work will be completed in time, says CM Shinde; MMRDA projects worth around Rs 1L Cr in pipeline

FPJ Political BureauUpdated: Thursday, November 10, 2022, 09:15 PM IST
CM Eknath Shinde | PTI
Maharashtra Chief Minister Mr Eknath Shinde revealed his government’s vision to improve transport infrastructure in Mumbai and adjoining areas.

He said nearly Rs 1 lakh crore projects by MMRDA are in the pipeline, adding that annually works worth Rs 25,000 crore will be undertaken.

CM Shinde: Mumbai Trans Harbour Link is 84% complete

CM said the state government has undertaken a slew of projects and the aim to complete all projects on time. ‘’The government has taken concrete steps to make Maharashtra the number one state and the most developed state in the country. Our objective is to make Maharashtra a trillion dollar economy,’’ Mr Shinde said in his speech after the inauguration of an exhibition on architecture, construction and engineering.

Mr Shinde said that the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link is 84% complete and the traveler can reach Raigad district in 20 minutes from Nariman Point. He announced a growth center will also be developed there. In addition, the government is focusing on the development of logistic parks and townships and also on job creation.

Mr Shinde said that the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional (MMR) Plan and MMR Transport Plan have been prepared for the next 20 years, adding that the state government has approved MMRDA to raise loan worth Rs 60,000 crore.

CM reiterated that the roads in Mumbai will be pothole free and roads will concretised in two and half years. He further said 5,000 km of access control roads will be constructed in the state. 

