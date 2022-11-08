Mumbai: Maha CM Eknath Shinde hints IPL matches in Thane

IPL 2021 | Twitter

Thane: The good news for Thanekars is that now they can watch the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches in Thane city. The Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde has given green signal on Sunday, November 6 for IPL matches at Dadoji Konddev Stadium in Thane.

Earlier MLA Pratap Sarnaik demanded that IPL matches should be also conducted ar Dadoji Konddev Sports Complex. Recently the pitch at Dadoji Konddev Sports Complex has been prepared according to BCCI rules. Now it is almost certain that IPL matches will be held in the coming years.

According to Bhavik Patel a aspiring cricketer from Thane, "Dadoji Konddev Sports Complex of Municipal Corporation did not have a pitch as per BCCI rules earlier and due to it Ranji and other cricket matches were not held here. The municipal administration has been trying to fill this gap for the last few years. Now the municipal corporation has prepared an international standard pitch."

Bhavik Patel further added, "Vijay Hazare Ranji cricket matches were recently held here after 25 years due to the new pitch. The players of the IPL tournament practiced in this ground. Although it has become possible to play Ranji cricket matches on the ground due to the new pitch, for playing international and IPL matches, the municipality has started the construction of electricity system in the ground as it is necessary to have a modern lighting system in the ground."

Chief Minister Shinde on Sunday while speaking with the reporters during one program gave an indication that the IPL matches will be held in Thane.

The CM said that, "In future IPL matches will be played in Thane and the players will stay in Thane as five star hotel is also be available in Thane."