Maharashtra: Voting on 18th December for 7,751 gram panchayats with direct election for sarpanch posts | Representative Photo

The State Election Commission announced elections of 7,750 gram panchayats. Voting for the direct elections of Sarpanch posts along with member posts of gram panchayats in various districts of the state will be held on 18 December 2022, State Election Commissioner UPS Madan informed.

District-wise number of Panchayts

Ahmednagar- 203, Akola- 266, Amravati- 257, Aurangabad- 219, Beed- 704, Bhandara- 363, Buldana- 279, Chandrapur- 59, Dhule- 128, Gadchiroli- 27, Gondia- 348, Hingoli- 62, Jalgaon- 140, Jalna- 266, Kolhapur- 475, Latur- 351, Nagpur- 237, Nandurbar- 123, Osmanabad- 166, Palghar- 63, Parbhani- 128, Pune- 221, Raigad- 240, Ratnagiri- 222, Sangli- 452, Satara- 319, Sindhudurg- 325, Solapur- 189, Thane- 42, Wardha- 113, Washim- 287, Yavatmal- 100, Nanded- 181 and Nashik- 196. Total- 7,751.