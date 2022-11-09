e-Paper Get App
Maharashtra: Voting on 18th December for 7,751 gram panchayats with direct election for sarpanch posts

Sanjay JogUpdated: Wednesday, November 09, 2022, 04:42 PM IST
Maharashtra: Voting on 18th December for 7,751 gram panchayats with direct election for sarpanch posts | Representative Photo
The State Election Commission announced elections of 7,750 gram panchayats. Voting for the direct elections of Sarpanch posts along with member posts of gram panchayats in various districts of the state will be held on 18 December 2022, State Election Commissioner UPS Madan informed.

District-wise number of Panchayts

Ahmednagar- 203, Akola- 266, Amravati- 257, Aurangabad- 219, Beed- 704, Bhandara- 363, Buldana- 279, Chandrapur- 59, Dhule- 128, Gadchiroli- 27, Gondia- 348, Hingoli- 62, Jalgaon- 140, Jalna- 266, Kolhapur- 475, Latur- 351, Nagpur- 237, Nandurbar- 123, Osmanabad- 166, Palghar- 63, Parbhani- 128, Pune- 221, Raigad- 240, Ratnagiri- 222, Sangli- 452, Satara- 319, Sindhudurg- 325, Solapur- 189, Thane- 42, Wardha- 113, Washim- 287, Yavatmal- 100, Nanded- 181 and Nashik- 196. Total- 7,751.

