Andheri East Bypoll Result: Shiv Sena (UBT) nominee Rutuja Latke wins with 65,530 votes; Uddhav Thackeray says ‘the battle has started with victory’

It's a celebration time at Matoshree, the residence of Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) chief Mr Uddhav Thackeray after the party nominee Ms Rutuja Ramesh Latke won the Andheri East by-election with 66,530 votes.

Her nearest rival was the None of the Above (NOTA) with 12,806 votes. This was the maiden election for the Thackeray-led party after the split in the Shiv Sena and with a new symbol Mashal (flaming torch). BJP, which had fielded Urjit Patel, withdrew after an appeal from NCP chief Sharad Pawar and MNS founder Raj Thackeray for an unopposed election. However, the election was necessitated as six independents were in the fray. The voting turnout on November 3 was only 31% but what has surprised Shiv Sena (UBT) and the opposition is NOTA option used by voters from the constituency. They had alleged that it was because of an ‘’invisible" power at play.

Ms Latke met Mr Thackeray at his residence when the latter congratulated her and thanked NCP, Congress, Sambhaji Brigade and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, along with other parties, for extending their support. Mr Thackeray lashed out at the Eknath Shinde-led Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena without naming it saying that ‘’They had taken away our party symbol and name citing this election, but I am glad we won with such a huge margin. I thank the Congress, NCP, Sambhaji Brigade and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, along with others, for supporting us in this election.’’

He, however, noted that ``I am happy that the battle has started with a victory and we will win in the future as well." He slammed the erstwhile ally BJP and said, ‘’It is clear that there was a use of NOTA in the elections. There was campaigning for NOTA. Had the BJP contested the election, the party would have got the votes as many votes NOTA has got."

In her reaction, Ms latke claimed the high number of NOTA votes were that of the BJP and added that had the BJP fought the elections it would have bagged that many votes. ‘’BJP would have not fielded its nominee if it had real sympathy. They withdrew realising that they would lose the election.’’

Shiv Sena (UBT)leader and former minister Mr Anil Parab, who was engaged since day one for the poll management, said that the party had filed a complaint with the Election Commission against a money offer made by BJP to press the NOTA button. ‘’Despite our complaint the police did not take note of our complaint. NOTA votes were obtained illegally. Today’s victory has once again proved that the Mumbaikars are with Shiv Sena (UBT),’’ he noted. He revealed that even though BJP withdrew its nominee it did not support Ms Latke.

BJP says...

However, Mumbai BJP unit chief Mr Ashish Shelar in a tweet said, ‘’Ms Latke’s victory was due to the BJP’s support. Congress, NCP, Communist and a dozen others supported the Shiv Sena (UBT) yet the voting did not increase nor did they get more votes. Had the BJP contested their defeat was certain.’’

The state Congress president Mr Nana Patole claimed that Ms Latke’s victory was a big slap for BJP and the Eknath Shinde led Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena. ‘’The resounding victory of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidate Ms Rutuja Latke in the Andheri East Assembly by-election is an indication of the public's lack of faith in the ED government. Even though the BJP and Shinde group did not have the strength in this constituency, it was keen to contest the election. However, the BJP had to run away from the election only because it felt that its party was losing. Congress and its allies will defeat BJP in the upcoming elections in Maharashtra as well,’’ he noted.