Andheri East By Polls: Counting of votes begins |

Mumbai: Counting for the Andheri East state assembly by polls has started at 8 am in the morning. There are 200 government officers and employees and 300 police personal are deployed For the counting process. The counting is being done at Gundavali Municipal School in Andheri.

15 representatives of each contestant candidate have also been allowed to monitor the voting counting process. There are seven contestants including Shivsena's Rutuja Latke are in fray for the by poll.

At the beginning, election officers started counting of postal votes. This postal vote counting will be finish within half an hour. Thereafter, at 8.30 pm process of counting EVM machine votes will start. There is one table for the postal ballot and 14 tables are for EVM machine vote counting. There will be 19 rounds of vote counting. Results of all the rounds are being displayed on the LED screen outside counting booth.