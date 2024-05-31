 Mumbai: RPF Finds Owner Of Bag With Assets Worth Lakhs In 2 Hours
Mumbai: RPF Finds Owner Of Bag With Assets Worth Lakhs In 2 Hours

The cops said that the luggage had diamond bangles, a gold necklace, a gold ring along with cash, a mobile charger, Aadhaar and PAN cards, and a driving license.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, May 31, 2024, 09:44 PM IST
article-image
RPF | ANI

The 71-year-old Hansa Joishar on Friday heaved a sigh of relief after the Railway Protection Force (RPF) traced her and returned her lost bag, which contained assets worth Rs17.71 lakh, within two hours. Joishar, who had travelled from Bhuj to Bandra Terminus, had forgotten her bag on the station premises before taking a taxi to Mulund.

Later, the bag was found by RPF constable Jana Bai in the porch area, who took it to the Bandra railway police station. The cops said that the luggage had diamond bangles, a gold necklace, a gold ring along with cash, a mobile charger, Aadhaar and PAN cards, and a driving license. It also contained a phone number.

When the police made the call, a woman named Kaushal told them that the purse belonged to her mother. She also provided her mother's contact details. The cops then reached Joishar and told her about the missing bag. Subsequently, she and her husband arrived at the Bandra railway police station and confirmed that the bag belonged to her.

Upon finding her valuable belongings intact, Joishar profusely thanked the RPF.

