Mumbai: RPF Arrests Prime Suspect & 2 Others For Theft Of Newly Launched AC Toilet's Fittings At CSMT Station |

In a swift operation, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Central Railways Mumbai division apprehended Mohammad Owais ( 24), the prime suspect, and two receivers involved in the theft of fittings from the newly launched air-conditioned toilet at CSMT within 24 hours. Mohammad Owais native of Ranchi ( Jharkhand) came Mumbai for search of job and reside in Sion Koliwada .

"Valued at Rs 15,500, the stolen items, including jet sprays, bottle traps, pillar taps, and bib cocks, were reported missing by a senior section engineer on February 6th. RPF officials, acting promptly, reviewed CCTV footage, leading to the identification of Owais, who was caught attempting another theft February 7th at around 1 am" said an official of CR.

The incident came to light when senior section engineer (works) at CSMT reported missing jet sprays and tapes from the recently introduced suburban air-conditioned toilet on 6th February.

"Promptly acting on the information, RPF officials reviewed CCTV footage from the previous night, identifying a suspect visiting the facility repeatedly. Photos and videos of the suspect were circulated within RPF CSMT WhatsApp groups, leading to the registration of a case under relevant sections of the railway act for the theft. Subsequently, on the night of February 7th, at approximately 1 am, the suspect was spotted again near the same washroom by a vigilant woman RPF constable on duty" said officials.

The on duty women RPF constable immediately alerted the night shift incharge, and the accused was caught red-handed while attempting to steal fittings from the air-conditioned toilet again.

The apprehended individual, identified as Mohammad Owais, a 24-year-old resident of Ranchi (Jharkhand), confessed during preliminary interrogation to the crimes of stealing from the suburban air-conditioned toilet.

Further investigation led to the revelation that Owais had sold the stolen taps and jet sprays to shop owners in the Sion Koliwada area. In a joint operation with Antop Hill police station staff, the RPF recovered the stolen property and arrested the shop owners, Rahul Roshanlal Jain (20 years) and Piyush Ganeshlal Jain (20 years), who were allegedly receivers of the stolen goods.

The stolen property, including jet sprays, bottle traps, pillar taps, and bib cocks, will be produced before the 35th Metropolitan Magistrate on February 8th.

The Central Railway introduced its first odourless air-conditioned toilet in early January at CSMT, aimed at enhancing passenger comfort. However, within a month, several taps went missing, prompting the RPF to launch an investigation.

"The introduction of high-end amenities at CSMT aimed to elevate passenger comfort, yet it seems that these facilities have become the target of unsocial elements. The incident raises a poignant question: Do we truly deserve and appreciate the luxury of modern facilities, or should we revert to the simpler, traditional washrooms with plastic taps, fittings, and mugs tied with chains?" said a passengers activist adding that this theft not only poses a threat to the physical infrastructure but also prompts reflection on the societal responsibility of using public amenities.

Shardul Sharma, a regular passenger, expressed concern over the negative image created by such unsocial elements, emphasizing the need for stringent punishment to deter future incidents.

"The incident serves as a stark reminder that the benefits of modern facilities come with the responsibility of respectful usage" said Sharma.

Another commuter, Shatanu Das of Thane echoed similar sentiments, advocating for the identification and public condemnation of those responsible for such acts. This brings to light the importance of not just relying on security measures but fostering a collective sense of responsibility among the commuting public.