Pics: Taps & Pipes Stolen From Mumbai's 'State of The Art' Toilet Facility At CSMT?

By: Aleesha Sam | February 06, 2024
A viral Twitter post has sparked widespread concerns regarding the alleged theft of taps and pipe fittings from the "State of the Art Toilet" facilities at CSMT.
The issue has garnered attention on social media platforms, with the concerned authorities being tagged to investigate the matter thoroughly.
The situation of the toilet is reportedly in front of CSMT Platform No. 6 and considered to be in poor condition.
This incident also has a similarity to previous incidents, such as the theft of fittings from the Mumbai Madgaon Tejas Express.
Social media attention urges calls for railway to take appropriate actions against such mishaps.
In response to these videos, no action is yet been taken by the official authorities.
This social media post has also raised concerns about accountability and oversight mechanisms within the railway system.
Stealing fittings not only hampers efforts to offer modern facilities but also inconveniences passengers depending on these amenities at CSMT.
