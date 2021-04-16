Mumbai: Riyaz Kazi sent to judicial custody till April 23; Sachin Vaze allowed weekly calls with advocate

A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Friday remanded suspended Assistant Police Inspector Riyazuddin Kazi in judicial custody till 23 April after the NIA did not seek his further custody for investigation in the Antilia bomb scare - Mansukh Hiran murder case.

Upon a plea by Kazi’s former head in the Criminal Intelligence Unit (CIU) Sachin Vaze to be allowed to speak from prison with his advocate, the court allowed him to have weekly calls of 15 minutes.

Kazi was produced before the holiday court in the afternoon. After the NIA did not seek his further custody and he was remanded in judicial custody, his advocate Hasnain Kazi made a plea before the court that appropriate measures be taken for Kazi’s safety in prison considering the sensitivity of the case. The court directed the jail authorities to ensure his safety. Earlier, Vaze had made a similar plea for a secure cell after he was remanded in judicial custody on 9 April. He had claimed threat to life as he had investigated many cases as a police officer. The court had passed a similar order for him too.