Mumbai: Rival Senas to again stake claim on Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park | Swapnil Sakhare

For the second year in a row, the two rival factions of the Shiv Sena are set to stake claim on Shivaji Park for the party’s legendary Dussehra rally. A senior BMC officer confirmed that both the factions have submitted applications to hold the rally and that the civic body will deal with them as per rules under the BMC Act, and with suggestions of topmost civic officials.

The official refused to share information on who submitted the application first and the names of the applicants. Last year, Anil Desai from Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sada Sarvankar from the Eknath Shinde Sena had filed the applications before the officers of G-North ward (Mahim, Matunga, Dharavi and Dadar).

Dussehra rally at Shivaji park

Sarvankar told the FPJ, I have been submitting the application for Dussehra rally for the past 25 years and have done it this year as well. To avoid last year’s mistake, I submitted the application in August itself. Let’s see what decision the ward office takes. Dussehra rally at Shivaji park has immense historical significance for the city. Late Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray deployed guide Shiv Sainiks through this rally.

He is known to have pulled up the then Congress leadership and even Pakistan in his speeches, which got immense national attention. After the vertical split in the party last year, both Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray led Shiv Senas have claimed the historic location to address the rally. Last year, the conflict reached the High Court where Shiv Sena (UBT) won the chance to address the rally.

