Buildings on the Brink: Residents refuse to vacate two dilapidated Mulund buildings over fear of homelessness after BMC dubs structures as 'highly dangerous'

Anish Joshi the owner of land and builder said that due to non-cooperation from residents the redevelopment has been stuck. "The plan is ready, and once all residents agree, the project will begin. Besides, there are also many illegal occupants staying in these buildings and automatically the project cost is affected. There is no government policy to accommodate illegal tenants. Therefore, a proper project cost will have to be factored in for the work to be carried out. We have been explaining all issues, and for the last three years we are conducting meetings with all," Joshi added.

Mulund T Ward assistant municipal commissioner Kishore Gandhi said C1 buildings cannot get permission for repairs as the C1 tag means the building is not in repairable condition.

On the allegations by residents that a court had directed the BMC to give permission for repairs, he replied, "I need to check. However, if there are two contradictory structural audit reports, then it is sent to BMC's technical advisory committee, which is headed by the civic chief engineer from the Building Proposals department and other senior officials are also part of it. The report needs to be approved. If it is rejected there too, nothing can be done."