Mumbai Reservoirs Continue To Fill; Water Stock Crosses Halfway Mark

The combined water stock has crossed the 50 percent mark. |

Mumbai: With the city receiving light to moderate rainfall, the water level in the city's seven reservoirs is gradually improving. The combined water stock has crossed the 50 percent mark, with the reservoirs holding 758,245 million litres (ML) of water as of 6:00 am on July 19. According to the BMC's Hydraulic Engineer's Department, this accounts for nearly 52.39 percent of the total useful storage capacity.

शनिवार, दिनांक १८ जुलै २०२६ सकाळी ६ ते रविवार , दिनांक १९ जुलै २०२६ या २४ तासात झालेल्या पावसामुळे मुंबईला पाणी पुरवठा करणाऱ्या ७ जलाशयांचा साठा ५२.३९ % झाला आहे .



गेल्या २४ तासात जलाशय साठ्यात १.६२ % वाढ झाली आहे. #MyBMCUpdates pic.twitter.com/EfFLih38iP — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 19, 2026

Due to the light rainfall across the catchment areas, there has been a steady improvement in the lakes. Among the major lakes, Tansa holds 84.37 percent live storage, followed by Modak Sagar at 79.12 percent. Meanwhile, Middle Vaitarna and Upper Vaitarna stand at 46.78 percent and 31.80 percent, respectively. Bhatsa, the largest lake supplying Mumbai, is at 46.79 percent of its useful storage capacity.

Reservoir levels improve

Meanwhile, Vihar Lake continues to remain at 100 percent capacity, while Tulsi Lake is nearly full with 98.33 percent live storage.

According to the latest report, the highest rainfall recorded was at Bhatsa, with 112 mm, followed by Tansa at 75 mm. Upper Vaitarna and Middle Vaitarna recorded 55 mm and 54 mm, respectively, in the last 24 hours. Modak Sagar received 44 mm, while Tulsi recorded 42 mm and Vehar received 31 mm.

Moreover, Vihar Lake started overflowing on July 7, 2026, at 9:00 pm, followed by Tulsi Lake, which began overflowing on July 7 at 11:43 pm.

Authorities monitor water supply

According to the report, the Middle Vaitarna WSCPO gate has remained closed since 2:00 pm on July 6, while water release from Upper Vaitarna has remained suspended since 10:00 am on July 6.

As the water stock level continues to improve, it is bringing relief to citizens from water scarcity faced across parts of the city. However, civic authorities are closely monitoring rainfall patterns across the catchment areas as the monsoon progresses to ensure adequate water availability for the city.

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