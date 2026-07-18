Mumbai Water Levels Cross 50% Mark; Reservoir Stock Rises By 0.98% In 24 Hours

Representational Image

Mumbai: Mumbai's water supply situation continued to improve on Saturday, with the combined water stock in the city's seven reservoirs crossing the 50% mark for the first time this monsoon. As of 6:00 AM on July 18, the reservoirs held 7,34,891 million litres (ML) of water, or 50.77% of their total capacity, marking a 0.98% increase in storage over the last 24 hours, according to the BMC's Hydraulic Engineer's Department.

शुक्रवार, दिनांक १७ जुलै २०२६ सकाळी ६ ते शनिवार, दिनांक १८ जुलै २०२६ या २४ तासात झालेल्या पावसामुळे मुंबईला पाणी पुरवठा करणाऱ्या ७ जलाशयांचा साठा ५०.७७ % झाला आहे .



गेल्या २४ तासात जलाशय साठ्यात ०. ९८ % वाढ झाली आहे. #MyBMCUpdates pic.twitter.com/efSj8vTG2w — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 18, 2026

Seven Reservoirs Cross Halfway Storage Mark

The city's water reserves have increased following continued rainfall across the catchment areas. Among the major lakes, Modak Sagar holds 77.44% live storage, followed by Tansa at 80.41%. Upper Vaitarna stands at 30.66%, Middle Vaitarna at 45.47%, and Bhatsa, the largest lake supplying Mumbai, is at 45.35% of its useful storage capacity.

Meanwhile, Vihar Lake continues to remain at 100% capacity, while Tulsi Lake is nearly full with 98.02% live storage.

Catchment Areas Receive Continued Rainfall

As per the report, Vihar Lake received 6 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, while Tulsi recorded 30 mm, Bhatsa 74 mm, Middle Vaitarna 55 mm, Tansa 29 mm, Modak Sagar 99 mm, and Upper Vaitarna 75 mm.

The report noted that Vihar Lake started overflowing on July 7, 2026, at 9:00 PM, followed by Tulsi Lake, which began overflowing on July 7 at 11:43 PM.

At the Bhandup Complex, 26 mm of rainfall was recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the season's cumulative rainfall to 1,773 mm.

According to the report, the Middle Vaitarna WSCPO gate has remained closed since 2:00 PM on July 6, while water release from Upper Vaitarna has remained suspended since 10:00 AM on July 6.

Water Security Improves Ahead Of Coming Months

With reservoir storage now crossing the halfway mark, Mumbai's water security has improved considerably, offering relief after weeks of fluctuating water levels.

However, civic authorities will continue to closely monitor rainfall patterns across the catchment areas as the monsoon progresses to ensure adequate water availability for the city in the months ahead.