Mumbai's Water Stock Remains Steady, Slightly Under 50%; Lake Levels Rise To 49.79%

Water levels in Mumbai’s seven lakes | Representational Image

Mumbai: Mumbai's drinking water reserves showed a slight rise on Friday, with the seven lakes supplying water to the city now holding 49.79 per cent of their total live storage capacity, following rainfall recorded across the catchment areas over the past 24 hours.

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Details On Lake Levels

According to the latest data released by the Hydraulic Engineer's Department of the BMC, the combined water stock increased by 0.14 percentage points between 6 am on Thursday, July 16, and 6 am on Friday, July 17, taking the total usable water storage to 7,20,597 million litres out of the total live capacity of 14,47,363 million litres.

Among the major reservoirs, Bhatsa Lake, the city's largest source of drinking water, now holds 44.53 per cent of its live storage capacity. Upper Vaitarna stands at 29.14 per cent, Middle Vaitarna at 44.79 per cent, while Tansa has reached 79.17 per cent of its useful live storage.

Meanwhile, Modak Sagar remains 76.07 per cent full, while both Vihar Lake and Tulsi Lake continue to overflow after reaching their full storage capacity earlier this month.

Negligible Rainfall Recorded In Catchment Areas

The BMC data also showed rainfall across several catchment areas during the last 24 hours. Vihar Lake received 14 mm of rainfall, Tulsi Lake recorded 15 mm, Bhatsa received 10 mm, while Upper Vaitarna and Tansa recorded 9 mm and 2 mm of rainfall, respectively. Modak Sagar and Middle Vaitarna did not receive any rainfall during the period.

The steady increase in reservoir levels follows the heavy spell of monsoon rainfall witnessed earlier this month, which majorly boosted the city's water reserves after the delayed onset of the southwest monsoon.

With reservoir storage now approaching the halfway mark, Mumbai's water security has improved considerably, although civic authorities continue to closely monitor rainfall patterns across the catchment areas as the monsoon season progresses.

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