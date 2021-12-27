Mumbai reports more than 800 COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths on December 27

Mumbai reported 809 new COVID-19 cases on December 27, Monday, taking the total tally to 7,71,921.

335 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Monday, taking the recovery count to 7,48,199. Now, there are 4765 active cases in the city.

City recorded 3 deaths due to coronavirus on Monday which pushed its fatality count to 16,373 as per data released by the city's civic body.

On Monday, 43,383 tests were conducted. May 17 had reported the lowest count rate with just 17,640 tests. Till date, 130,34,764 tests have been conducted in the city.

Meanwhile, the doubling rate in Mumbai has increased to 2,572 days, while the weekly growth rate has declined to 0.02 percent.

There are total 01 containment zones in the city and 29 buildings have been sealed as per today's data. Recovery rate of Mumbai district has increased to 97 percent.

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 06:14 PM IST