 Mumbai Reports 8 Cases Of Vehicle Theft Daily; Police Says, 'Involvement Of Large Criminal Gangs'
Mumbai Reports 8 Cases Of Vehicle Theft Daily; Police Says, 'Involvement Of Large Criminal Gangs'

Police investigations revealed the involvement of large criminal gangs in vehicle theft, with some stolen vehicles even making their way to Nepal.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Tuesday, January 30, 2024, 10:15 PM IST
article-image
Representative Pic

In Mumbai, an average of eight vehicles are stolen every day. In the last two years, 5,729 vehicles were stolen. The police have traced the accused or resolved 55% of these cases. A significant number of thefts occur due to vehicles being parked in unsafe areas, providing criminals with easy targets. Police investigations revealed the involvement of large criminal gangs in vehicle theft, with some stolen vehicles even making their way to Nepal.

According to the police data, there has been a decrease in vehicle theft rates in 2023 compared to the previous year. In 2022, 3,058 vehicles were reported stolen, with the police resolving 1,588 cases. In 2023, the number of stolen vehicles decreased to 2,671, and the police were able to trace 1,564 of them.

Majority Of Vehicular Thefts Occur At Night: Police

Police sources said that the majority of these thefts occur during the night, with criminals roaming Mumbai to look at where the vehicles are parked and where they can steal the vehicles. The gangs employ a specific modus operandi, often parking another vehicle beside the target vehicle and breaking the petrol tank of the vehicle which they want to steal. They possess the skill to create duplicate keys within minutes, using various methods, including a blank key that is later scratched to create a unique pattern.

Rented Vehicles Also Stolen

Some criminal groups rent vehicles and never return to those who rent out. Stealing these rented vehicles and altering their vehicle numbers. This makes it challenging for police to identify the stolen vehicles even after the owners file cases. The stolen vehicles are normally transported to areas like Bhiwandi, Panavel, Nalasopara etc. Then the stolen vehicles gang would contact another gang that purchased the stolen vehicles. Then the gangs send their drivers to bring to them. These drivers work for these gangs on a commission basis. Among the stolen vehicles, two-wheelers are the most stolen, the sources said.

