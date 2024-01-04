Mumbai: 3 Car Thefts Reported In Mulund; Windows Smashed, Valuables Stolen | File

Three complaints of theft have been registered at the Mulund police station by four-wheeler owners on Tuesday. In all three cases, the window on the left door of the back seats was broken by an unknown person to commit the crime, who took valuable items and cash from the vehicles.

Details of cases

A 39-year-old woman named Vidya D'Souza, a resident of Bhandup West, was the first victim to approach the police. D'Souza runs her own beauty parlour at Runwal Green, located on the Mulund-Goregaon Link Road, she said. On Tuesday morning, D'Souza, along with one of her staff and her chartered accountant, traveled from her parlour towards Vidyavihar for work in her XUV car. After finishing her work, they all wanted to grab something to eat, so they decided to stop at Sarvodya Nagar, JV Road at Mulund West. Before they got out of the vehicle, they decided to keep their stuff inside, she said. An hour later, when they returned, they saw the window broken on the left door of the back seat, and all the items inside had gone missing.

Rs. 17,000 cash, D'Souza's Aadhar and PAN Card, her smart RC (registration certificate of the car), driving license, iPad, iPhone, were all stolen by someone, she said.

On the same day, the second victim, identified as Shilpa Parte (46), a resident of Runwal Green as well, had parked her Hyundai Creta car opposite Ratna Super Market, in Mulund West. When she returned, her car window was shattered, of the left door of the behind seats, and her Apple Laptop, and her digital electronic diary had gone missing.

The third victim, Janardhan Pujari (61), resident of Thane, had parked his XUV car near Agarwal Hospital in Mulund West. When Pujari returned to his vehicle, the car window was broken just like the previous victims. A Dell company laptop, a smartphone and a hard drive 1 TB were stolen from his car.

Police suspect more cases with similar operandi

Police are suspecting there might be more cases with a similar modus operandi and have begun the formal investigation in the matter. A police official said the process of procuring footage from CCTV cameras from the crime spots and adjoining areas has been initiated.