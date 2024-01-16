Mumbai: Reliving Lord Ram's Era On Ayodhya Ceremony

A replica of Ram Temple, Ayodhya, at the BJP's Nariman Point office

Mumbai: While Mumbai's temples have planned a series of religious programmes on January 22, the day marking the consecration ceremony of Ayodhya's Ram Temple, Sri Shanmukhananda Fine Arts and Sangeetha Sabha, Sion, have lined up cultural events on the day.

On the evening of January 22, the Sabha's auditorium will feature 'kirtis' or songs from the seven 'kandas' or episodes from Lord Ram's life. Titled Ayodhya, 'aranya', 'Kishkinda', 'sundara', 'yudha' and 'uttara', each episode will narrate a chapter from Ramayana. For instance, 'bala kanda' tells the deity's childhood tale. Similarly, 'aranya kanda' paints the picture of Lord Ram, Sita, and Laxman's lives in the forests during their banishment.

'Kirtis' will be performed by students and alumni of Sri Shanmukhananda Bharatiya Sangeetha Vidyalaya under the guidance of Radha Namboodiri, a Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee. Sabha President V Shankar said, “It was a natural thing to do for an institution that furthers fine arts. We are presenting the best of 'kirtis' on Lord Ram, created by several composers in different languages like Awadhi, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu. 'Kirtis' are arranged like a garland.”

The Sabha has brought idols of Lord Ram, Sita and Laxman that are made up of five-metal alloy plated in gold. The two-feet busts have been procured from Natchiarkoil, a locality in Tamil Nadu that is known for the manufacture of lamps and metal icons. The idols, which will be brought to the stage to the accompaniment of nadaswaram (pipe) music, will be given an 'abishekam' or ritual bath amidst 'kirtis'. They will be kept in the Sabha archives to be used for special occasions.

The evening's programme will end with the distribution of 'prasadam' or sanctified food. The auditorium will be lighting 1008 Ram Jyotis or lamps. “We have to celebrate it like Diwali as this event is happening after 495 years,” said Shankar.