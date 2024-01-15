Mumbai Temples Gear Up For Grand Celebrations As Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration Approaches

Mumbai Temples Gear Up For Grand Celebrations As Ayodhya Ram Temple Inauguration Approaches |

As devotees of Lord Ram eagerly await the inauguration of the deity's grand temple in Ayodhya on January 22, Mumbai shrines are engrossed in preparations for grand programmes to mark the significant day. Prayers, yagnas and distribution of sanctified food or 'prasad bhojan' will be the highlights of the religious events.

Programmes arranged by various temples in Mumbai

Shree Marubai Gaondevi temple in Matunga, one of most important temples to the mother goddess in Mumbai, has announced its plans for January 22. It will hold 'sarvajanik (public) maha navchandi yagna' between 8am and 11am to coincide with the Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi Samaroh and Pran Pratistha, the consecration of the deity at the Ayodhya temple. This will be followed by 'mahaprasad' or distribution of sanctified food.

Similarly at the Datta Mandir, Talmakiwadi, Tardeo, Lord Ram devotees have been invited to join programmes scheduled between 10am and 1pm on January 22. The morning's service will begin with 'Devata prarthana' and 'kalash sthapana' followed by 'saamuhik Ramraksha stotra patthan' along with 'Vaidiks'. Between 12pm and 12.30pm, there will be 'Pradhan Ram Tarak Mantra Homa' followed by 'poornahuti', 'aarti' and 'bhajans'. The day's programme will conclude with 'prasad bhojanam'.

Shree Ram Mandir at Wadala, one of the most important Ram temples in Mumbai, will start two days before the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, with 'Tarak mantra jaap hawan' at 9am on January 20.

‘Pran Pratistha’ and 'deepotsav'

On January 22, the day of the ‘Pran Pratistha’, devotees at the temple will begin a mass chanting of 'Ram Raksha stotra' an hour before the Ayodhya’s main ceremony that will happen around noon.

At many temples, the final event will be 'deepotsav' or festival of lights.