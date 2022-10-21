Mumbai: Relief for IPS officer Rashmi Shukla in illegal phone-tapping case

IPS officer Rashmi Shukla |

Mumbai: Senior IPS officer Rashmi Shukla received significant relief in the illegal phone tapping case on Thursday when the Shinde-Fadnavis government decided not to prosecute her after the home department refused the permission.

‘’We took the opinion of the Law and Judiciary, police department. The report was that the sections applied (against her) were wrong. It has also emerged that the officer who should be tried, if at all, as per the law, is not Ms Rashmi Shukla. Additionally, there is no evidence apart from the photocopy of a paper. Therefore, nobody can be prosecuted for the sake of victimisation. The state government’s decision is based on the opinion of law and judiciary,” said Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

