Mumbai Records Over 200 mm Rainfall; IMD Issues Nowcast Warning Amid Waterlogging, Train Delays | FPJ Image

Mumbai: The weather department has issued Nowcast warning at 7 am, for the next three hours, for moderate to intense rain spells for the districts of Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad. Citizens are advised to take precautions while moving out.

The heavy downpour continued lash Mumbai overnight, with several areas recording above 200 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours. The intense rainfall has lead to low-lying areas waterlogged and office goers stranded. Mumbai and it's metropolitan region is battered with heavy downpour since Monday, and the intense rainspells are expected to continue for the next four days.

For Mumbai, the weather department has issued an Orange Alert for heavy to extreme heavy rainfall at isolated places till July 5, while Red alert is sounded for Palghar and Thane districts for July 2 and July 4, respectively.

As per the BMC data, the weather stations that recorded highest rainfall in the last 24 hours include - Paspoli, Powai (236 mm); SWM Santacruz Workshop (235 mm); Tagore Nagar, Vikhroli (234 mm); Mithanagar, Mulund (225 mm); Mankhurd fire station (223 mm); F-South ward office, Parel (212 mm); Copper hospital, Andheri (222 mm); Aarey colony, Goregaon (210 mm) among others.

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From 8 am of July 1 am to 6 am of July 2, the average rainfall recorded in the eastern suburbs is 164 mm, western suburbs 149 mm and the city area has recorded 134 mm of rainfall.

Similar to Wednesday, traffic congestion is expected across the city due to overnight rainfall. Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Satyanarayan Choudhari said that on Wednesday traffic across the city was being managed effectively through strategic deployment of personnel and close coordination with the civic authorities. "Traffic Police are working in coordination with the BMC to ensure smooth vehicular movement and minimise congestion.

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The counter-flow lanes on the Western and Eastern Express Highway were activated as and when required, depending on the traffic situation and vehicle density on the roads," he added. Similar traffic management and road diversions are expected today, considering nonstop downpour.

The suburbs railway services are likely to run behind schedule due to localised waterlogging on tracks. The commuters, especially the office goers are likely to be inconvenienced similar to Wednesday. On Wednesday, central railway had to cancel total 70 suburban trains, including the main, harbour and trans harbour line; while nine locals were cancelled on the western line due to rainfall. The local train services also ran 10 to 20 minutes behind schedule.



IMD Mumbai in its press statement on Wednesday evening warned of widespread rainfall activity with heavy to very heavy rainfall over a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places over Konkan and adjoining ghats areas of Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidharbha region during the period 1-7 July. Fishermen are advised to not venture into the sea during this period. The weather department has also advised citizens to take preventive measures as there is possibility of localised flooding in urban areas.