Orange Alert Sounds In Thane: Kalyan Mayor And Commissioner Conduct Live CCTV Review Of Waterlogging Spots As Rains Intensify |

Kalyan: With incessant rainfall lashing the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) limits for the past two days, Mayor Adv. Harshali Choudhari and Municipal Commissioner Abhinav Goel on Tuesday conducted a comprehensive review of the city's preparedness from the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) at the civic headquarters. The review comes as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert for Thane district for the next four days, prompting the civic administration to intensify its disaster management measures.

Live Surveillance & Infrastructure

Monitoring the situation through the ICCC's live CCTV surveillance network, the Mayor and the Commissioner assessed conditions across various parts of the city, particularly waterlogging-prone locations. They directed officials to ensure the prompt redressal of complaints related to water accumulation and instructed the concerned authorities to immediately repair any non-functional CCTV cameras installed in flood-prone areas to enable uninterrupted real-time monitoring.

The civic heads also personally examined the complaint registers maintained at the command centre to review the nature of grievances received from citizens and the status of their resolution. Officials were instructed to ensure swift action on all rain-related complaints and maintain constant vigilance throughout the ongoing spell of heavy rainfall.

Emergency Control Rooms

KDMC has activated Disaster Management Control Rooms at the municipal headquarters as well as across all ward offices. These emergency control rooms are functioning round the clock with dedicated staff deployed on a 24x7 basis to respond to emergencies and coordinate field operations. According to the civic administration, municipal teams are attending to complaints on priority and remain fully prepared to tackle any rain-related emergency.

In view of the Orange Alert Mayor Adv. Harshali Choudhari and Commissioner Abhinav Goel appealed to residents to avoid stepping out unless absolutely necessary over the next four days and to extend full cooperation to the civic administration during the monsoon period.

Citizens have been advised to report emergencies or rain-related complaints through KDMC's dedicated helpline numbers: 0251-2211866, 1800-233-0045, 0251-2211373, 1800-233-7383, and 1800-233-4392.

Among those present during the review were City Engineer Anita Pardeshi, Deputy Commissioner (Disaster Management) Balasaheb Chavan, System Manager Pramod Kamble, Executive Engineers Shailesh Malekar and Shailesh Kulkarni, along with other senior municipal officials.

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