'Water Is Basic Necessity, Not Luxury': Bombay HC Raps Maharashtra Govt Over Jal Jeevan Mission Delay

Bombay High Court questioned the Maharashtra government over delays in providing drinking water under the Jal Jeevan Mission | PTI

Mumbai, July 1: The Bombay High Court emphasised that water is a basic necessity and not a luxury while rapping the government over the delayed implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission in the state. It questioned why citizens are still being forced to approach courts for access to drinking water despite the scheme being launched in 2019.

HC Questions Delay

A bench of Justices Ajey Gadkari and Kamal Khata was hearing petitions filed by activists Dr Rajendra Burma and Bandu Sampatrao Sane regarding chronic malnutrition, a shortage of healthcare staff, poor infrastructure and rising child mortality in the tribal region.

Expressing concern over the delay, the bench asked whether the Jal Jeevan Mission was a time-bound scheme or one that would continue indefinitely.

“People are being forced to come to court even for drinking water. Seven years have passed since the scheme was introduced. Even in the 21st century, citizens are not asking for luxury; they are only seeking drinking water, which is a basic necessity,” the court remarked.

The judges further observed that the Constitution exists to protect citizens' rights and not to shield government officials. “Your measures appear to exist only on paper, which is why citizens are compelled to approach courts. Tell us how and by when you will fully implement this scheme,” the bench said.

State Explains Delays

Advocate Uday Warunjikar, appearing for one of the petitioners, submitted that implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission had been delayed in some villages due to the absence of electricity. He informed the court that around 20 villages in the district still do not have a power supply, making execution of the water supply scheme difficult.

The State also said that implementation in Dharni and Chikhaldara was delayed as forest clearances were required.

However, the bench questioned why it took nearly five years to obtain the approvals and why the State did not approach the Centre earlier. When informed that the proposal for statewide implementation was sent to the Centre in 2022-23 and approval was granted in February 2026, the court asked, “What were you waiting for all these years? For nearly five years, no effective steps were taken.”

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Affidavit Sought

The court directed the State to file a detailed affidavit setting out the status of the Jal Jeevan Mission across Maharashtra, including the funds received from the Centre since 2019, expenditure incurred, balance funds, and the implementation of all schemes undertaken to address the long-pending drinking water crisis in Melghat.

The matter has been kept for hearing after three weeks.

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