Mumbai Rains Havoc: Trees Uprooted At Marine Drive, Andheri Damaging Bus; VIDEOS |

Mumbai: Heavy rains accompanied by strong winds continued to batter Mumbai on Wednesday, uprooting trees, causing waterlogging across several areas and leading to a fatal balcony collapse in South Mumbai.

Large trees were uprooted along the iconic Marine Drive stretch due to gusty winds and intense overnight rainfall. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident, though traffic movement in the area was briefly affected as civic teams rushed to clear the fallen trees.

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In another incident linked to the heavy downpour, an uprooted tree crashed onto a bus and nearby objects near DN Nagar Metro Station in Andheri West. Visuals from the spot showed the massive tree lying across the roadside after falling due to strong winds and rain. No injuries were reported in the incident.

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Mumbai woke up to continuous rainfall across several parts of the city on Wednesday morning. The latest spell of monsoon showers, which resumed on Monday after a brief break, has intensified over the past two days.

Several areas in South Mumbai including Parel, Dadar, Sion, Byculla, Colaba and Marine Lines witnessed steady overnight rainfall, while western and eastern suburbs such as Andheri, Kurla, Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) and Mulund reported moderate showers and waterlogging in low-lying pockets.

Amid the heavy rainfall, a tragic incident was reported from Walkeshwar in South Mumbai late Tuesday night, where a 51-year-old man lost his life after a portion of a balcony from a MHADA cessed building collapsed.

According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), the incident occurred at around 11.22 pm on June 30 at Surya Prakash Building on Babulnath Road. Officials said a section of the third-floor balcony of the ground-plus-three-storey building suddenly gave way, triggering panic among residents.

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Emergency response teams including the Mumbai Fire Brigade, police, BEST staff, ward officials and a 108 ambulance were immediately deployed to the spot. The injured man was rushed to JJ Hospital, where doctors later identified him as Santosh Ramchandra Bharaskar (51) and declared him brought dead.

IMD Issues Orange Alert

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert for Mumbai and the Konkan region, warning of intense rain spells over the next few hours and forecasting heavy rainfall activity over the next four days. Authorities have urged citizens to remain cautious and avoid venturing near weak structures, trees and waterlogged areas unless necessary.

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