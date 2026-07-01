Mumbai Rains Tragedy: 51-Year-Old Man Dies After Balcony Portion Of MHADA Cessed Building Collapses At Walkeshwar; VIDEO |

Mumbai: A 51-year-old man died after a portion of a balcony from a MHADA cessed building collapsed at Walkeshwar in South Mumbai late Tuesday night. The incident took place amid heavy rains lashing the city for the past two days. A video of the building has surfaced on the internet showing the collapsed balcony portion.

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Details Of The Incident

According to information shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), the incident was reported at around 11.22 pm on June 30 at Surya Prakash Building located on Babulnath Road in the Walkeshwar area. A part of the third-floor balcony of the ground-plus-three-storey building suddenly collapsed, triggering panic among residents in the area.

Following the incident, multiple emergency agencies including the Mumbai Fire Brigade, police, BEST staff, ward officials and a 108 ambulance team were rushed to the spot for rescue and assistance operations.

Initially, authorities had confirmed that one person sustained injuries and had been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Later, officials from JJ Hospital identified the victim as Santosh Ramchandra Bharaskar (51). Hospital authorities confirmed that he was declared brought dead upon arrival.

Further details regarding the exact circumstances behind the collapse are awaited. Authorities are expected to conduct a structural assessment of the building to determine the cause of the incident.

Accident Reported On Eastern Freeway

Meanwhile, a late-night accident on Mumbai's Eastern Freeway on Tuesday left two compact SUVs extensively damaged after they collided. Images and videos from the scene have since gone viral on social media, highlighting the severity of the impact.

One of the vehicles involved was a BYD Atto 3 electric compact SUV, which was seen parked on the roadside with major front-end damage. The other vehicle, a white Hyundai Venue, suffered even more extensive damage. Viral footage showed the SUV's front section completely crushed, with substantial damage also visible to its front wheels and rear portion.

The exact cause of the crash has not yet been officially established. However, the extent of the damage seen in the visuals indicates that the collision may have occurred at high speed. There have been no confirmed reports of injuries or fatalities so far.