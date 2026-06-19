Midnight Tragedy In Mumbai: 55-Year-Old Killed As Parapet Wall Falls From 17-Storey Building In Chunabhatti | Representative Image

Mumbai: A 55-year-old man lost his life after a portion of the terrace parapet wall of a 17-storey residential building collapsed and fell on him in Chunabhatti shortly after midnight on Friday.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) Disaster Management Cell, the incident occurred at around 12.30 am at Galaxy Apartment in the Qureshi Nagar area.

A civic official said a portion of plaster from the terrace parapet wall detached and struck the man, who was passing below.

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The victim, identified as Abdul Wahab, was rushed to the civic-run Sion Hospital in a private vehicle before emergency services arrived.

However, doctors declared him brought dead on arrival. Fire brigade personnel later removed the loose and precariously hanging portion of the parapet wall to avert any further danger and cordoned off the area as a precaution, the official added.