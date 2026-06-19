Mumbai Police On High Alert Ahead Of Shiv Sena Faction Rallies & Possible Defections | Photo Credits: Vijay Gohil and Salman Ansari

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police has asked its entire machinery to be vigilant on Friday in view of the rallies organised by both the Shiv Sena factions.

The City Police Headquarters has issued a call for all Deputy Commissioners to be alert, particularly in light of the rebellion of six Shiv Sena UBT Lok Sabha members who are likely to join the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Attempts can be made to hold demonstrations and disrupt the Shiv Sena rally at NESCO in Goregaon. Furthermore, the Shiv Sena UBT rally at Shanmukhananda Hall could witness a large number of party supporters and attempts to show strength.

Aggressive posturing by leaders from both factions can be expected throughout the city. Praveen Mundhe, Additional CP (Special), has signed a communication stating that the police needs to be ready to deal with any situation.

The communication also cautions against demonstrations against the Shinde Sena members of the cabinet in other parts of the state.

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