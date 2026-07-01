CPI(M) Workers Brave Heavy Rains In Uran To Protest Smart Electricity Meters, Allege Prepaid System Will Crush Ordinary Consumers | FP photo

Workers and supporters of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) staged a protest in Uran on Tuesday against the installation of smart electricity meters, despite heavy rainfall.

Location & Action

The demonstration was held at Gandhi Chowk, where protesters raised slogans against the state government and demanded that the implementation of smart meters be halted.

The protest was part of the broader statewide agitation against the rollout of smart electricity meters. Organisers appealed to residents from Raigad district and the Navi Mumbai region to join the movement in large numbers.

Financial Burden Allegations

Addressing the gathering, protesters alleged that the new metering system would place an additional financial burden on electricity consumers. They claimed that smart meters have resulted in higher monthly electricity bills and expressed concern that the government is moving towards a prepaid electricity billing system.

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The protesters argued that such a system would disproportionately affect farmers, workers, middle-class families and other ordinary consumers by increasing their financial hardships.

Among those who addressed the gathering were CPI(M) leaders Ramchandra Mhatre, Bhushan Patil, Hemlata Patil, Dhanvanti Bhagat and Sanjay Thakur, who criticised the policy and urged the government to reconsider its implementation.

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