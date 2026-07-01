International Kabaddi Coach And Former Sarpanch Sharad Kadam Joins BJP In Panvel Ceremony Led By Senior State Leaders | X @AmitShah

International kabaddi coach and former sarpanch of Tambati Gram Panchayat in Khalapur taluka, Sharad Kadam, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday.

Induction Ceremony

Kadam was welcomed into the party by Prashant Thakur, Maharashtra BJP state secretary and MLA, and Avinash Koli, the BJP's Raigad district president, at a function held in Panvel.

Kadam is known for his contributions to kabaddi as a coach at the national and international levels. He also served as the sarpanch of Tambati Gram Panchayat, where he led several development initiatives for the village. Owing to his long association with sports, social work and public service, he is regarded as an active public figure in Khalapur taluka.

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Thakur's Remarks

Welcoming Kadam to the party, Thakur said his experience in sports, social service and public life would strengthen the BJP and help the party connect with different sections of society.

Koli also welcomed Kadam's induction, expressing confidence that his entry would further enhance the BJP's organisational strength in Khalapur taluka.

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